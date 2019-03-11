Letter: Local lawmakers must ban plastic foam packaging

Yes! How hopeful to read the recent Another Voice regarding banning plastic foam packaging here in Western New York. It makes so much common sense to get rid of this menacing environmental hazard, especially when there are many other alternatives that would be safer to use and are biodegradable.

We need to follow the lead of other cities, including New York City, which has already banned such products for our health (considering the toxins in the foam); for the environment (non-biodegradable and filling our landfills); and for wildlife (who often consume the plastic particles).

Hopefully our local legislators will do the right thing and vote to implement this common-sense law which is good for

living beings alive now, and for future generations.

Mary Schutte

Clarence Center