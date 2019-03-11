Letter: Action on climate change starts with each individual

We are deer in headlights. We see it coming and we do nothing. Climate Change has become a regular topic in our daily lives.

Yet collectively we do not make any significant and meaningful changes to address it. Even believers in climate change seem to lament the dire situation, then turn and carry on as usual.

In an example I see daily that is likely repeated across the country, I watch as sparsely filled school buses deliver kids to the school across the street. A few children walk past. And droves of cars pass delivering a child or two.

Our actions have consequences, no matter how insignificant we may think. We need to change our behaviors. Otherwise we have no one to blame but ourselves.

Lou Bordonaro

Buffalo