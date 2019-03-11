Lancaster man sentenced to 10 years in prison for criminal sex act

A Lancaster man has been sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice Russell P. Buscaglia to 10 years in prison, followed by 20 years of supervision after his release, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Brandon Evans, 23, pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree criminal sex act, a Class B felony. It was the most serious charge in the indictment against him, Flynn said.

Sheriff’s investigators charged that Evans had allegedly repeatedly engaged in sexual activity with a minor about seven years younger than him between July 2015 and November 2017.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Meghan E. Leydecker of the DA’s Special Victims Bureau.