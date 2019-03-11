Amherst building that houses Prometheus Books sells for $1.1 million

Prometheus Books will remain in its current space following the sale of an Amherst office park building owned by the publisher's family.

Prometheus – a 50-year-old independent publisher of works about religion, science, critical thinking, history and psychology – has leased space at 59 John Glenn Drive, off North French Road, since the early 1990s, said Jonathan Kurtz, whose late father, Paul, founded the company.

The company initially occupied the entire building but stopped using the warehouse space after reaching a distribution deal with Random House Publisher Services in 2013, Kurtz said. Prometheus will continue leasing 8,100 square feet.

A limited liability partnership with a New Jersey address paid the Kurtz family $1.1 million for the property in a sale that closed last week, county records show. Kurtz declined to comment on the new owners.