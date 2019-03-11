Deaths Death Notices
KEAN, Richard E.
KEAN - Richard E. Of Depew, March 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Marcia (nee Ryan); devoted father of Mark, Daniel (Catherine), Steven (Patricia) and Jeanette (John) Kilian; loving grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Tuesday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Martha Parish, 10 French Road, Depew, Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Richard served for 36 years in the Buffalo Police Department and eight years in the U.S. Naval Reserves during the Korean Conflict. Flowers gratefully declined.
