How to get free credit report review and tax help Wednesday

Consumer Credit Counseling Service and the Niagara County Financial Empowerment Coalition will offer free tax and credit report reviews for taxpayers with a household income of $55,000 or less.

The event will take place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Niagara Family Center, 1522 Main St., Niagara Falls.

There are several IRS-sponsored tax prep sites throughout Western New York, including two in Niagara Falls, run by CCCS. To find them, call 2-1-1, and operators will connect you with your closest or most convenient location.