Explosive fire causes $1.25 million in damage to Wyoming County storage building

A Wyoming County storage building sustained an estimated $1.25 million in damage following an explosive fire early Saturday morning, according to the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services.

Firefighters arrived at 4608 School Road in the Town of Gainesville at around 12:45 a.m. to find the 110-by-56-foot storage facility "totally engulfed in flames with multiple explosions taking place," which sent projectiles through the air, endangering firefighters, according to officials.

Due to the dangerous situation involving explosives, combined with the nature of the contents in the building, officials said the decision was made to have firefighters protect all exposures and let the building burn. Companies were on the scene for 17 hours, officials said.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation, officials said. One nearby home was evacuated as a precaution.

The building is owned by Growmark FS, a retail fertilizer company, and contained agricultural seed and plant nutrients that are sold to the local farming community, officials said.

Gainesville Fire Chief Rob Patterson was the fire chief in charge; his company was joined by departments from Bliss, Castile, Pike, Silver Springs and Alexander. Also assisting at the scene were the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department along with Wyoming County's health and OES departments, the state Department of Conservation and NYSEG.