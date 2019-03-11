Contracts awarded for Canalside, Outer Harbor sites

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. on Monday approved several measures related to Canalside and the Outer Harbor.

• Engineering firm TY Lin International was chosen to design and provide construction management services for infrastructure development on the North Aud Block. The initial contract is for $595,316.

• Be Our Guest Ltd., a subsidiary of Rich Products, received a three-year extension to run Canalside operations for an amount not to exceed $4.5 million.

• A three-year contract was signed with Queen City Bike Ferry, Inc. for $269,450.

• Dale’s Marina Service was chosen to operate and manage First Buffalo River Marina on the Outer Harbor through March 2021, with renewable options for the following two years. In return, Erie Canal Harbor Development will receive a base rent and share of revenues.

• Explore & More Children’s Museum was given a green light to put exterior signs on its building, including a large tricycle sculpture on the roof with the aim of making the building look more playful. The museum is also receiving $300,000 from New York Power Authority for use toward construction costs.

• Steve Ranalli was appointed Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. president. Ranalli, an employee of the corporation since 2008, had been vice president of development since August 2018.

• The waterfront agency's $1.2 million operating budget was approved, along with its capital budget of $41 million.