Public meetings set for input on proposed field house in Buffalo

Buffalo residents can share their ideas at a series of community meetings to discuss a potential state-of-the-art field house in the city.

The meetings will include information about a planning and feasibility study of the field house idea being conducted by CannonDesign for the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, through a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

The plan will be discussed 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the following days:

Tuesday, Futures Academy, 295 Carlton St.

Thursday, Bennett Park Montessori School, 342 Clinton St.

March 19, Bennett High School, 2885 Main St.

March 21, Math Science Technology Preparatory School, 646 E. Delavan Ave.

Representatives from CannonDesign, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, the city's Division of Parks and Recreation and the Buffalo Public Schools will be present to share information and hear community input.