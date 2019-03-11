Share this article

print logo

Public meetings set for input on proposed field house in Buffalo

|Published |Updated

Buffalo residents can share their ideas at a series of community meetings to discuss a potential state-of-the-art field house in the city.

The meetings will include information about a planning and feasibility study of the field house idea being conducted by CannonDesign for the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, through a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

The plan will be discussed 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the following days:

  • Tuesday, Futures Academy, 295 Carlton St.
  • Thursday, Bennett Park Montessori School, 342 Clinton St.
  • March 19, Bennett High School, 2885 Main St.
  • March 21, Math Science Technology Preparatory School, 646 E. Delavan Ave.

Representatives from CannonDesign, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, the city's Division of Parks and Recreation and the Buffalo Public Schools will be present to share information and hear community input.

Deidre Williams – Deidre Williams has been covering Buffalo City Hall for The Buffalo News since 2016. Prior to that, she reported on public schools in the city and was a suburban beat reporter for The News. Williams joined the Buffalo News in 1999.
There are no comments - be the first to comment