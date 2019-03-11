Citizens Bank CEO's total compensation reaches $9.4 million

Citizens Financial Group Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun had total compensation of $9.4 million in 2018, up 10.6 percent from a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Rhode Island-based Citizens Financial is the parent company of Citizens Bank, which ranked fourth in deposit market share in the Buffalo Niagara region last year. Van Saun's compensation included a salary of $1.5 million, unchanged from 2017.

Van Saun's $9.4 million in total compensation was 157 times that of the median total compensation of all other Citizens employees.