Buffalo man pleads guilty to drug, weapon charges

A 30-year-old Buffalo man Monday pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in State Supreme Court, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Marquel Alexander faces a maximum of 20 years in prison when sentenced May 16.

On July 18, 2017, according to the District Attorney's Office, narcotics officers from the Lackawanna and Buffalo police executed a search warrant at an Erb Street address and recovered more than 11 ounces of cocaine from under siding of the residence. Prosecutors said officers recovered a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol and digital scale from a garbage tote in the backyard.

The District Attorney's Office said Alexander was seen leaving the backyard as officers approached, and a laboratory analysis concluded Alexander's DNA was present on the drug packaging and pistol.