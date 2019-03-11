Buffalo man arraigned on drug charges

A Buffalo man allegedly found in possession of fentanyl after having sold the drug to an undercover officer on four occasions was arraigned on felony drug charges Monday in Buffalo City Court, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 39-year-old Willie Loyd was charged Monday with one count of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was charged Thursday with four counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Loyd was remanded to the custody of the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

He was scheduled to return to court Thursday on the charges filed Monday.

According to prosecutors, between Nov. 3 and Jan. 25, Loyd sold fentanyl to an undercover officer four times.

On Thursday, members of the Sheriff's narcotics unit executed a search warrant on a vehicle on Zenner Street and allegedly recovered a quantity of suspected fentanyl for which Loyd was charged, prosecutors said. According to the Sheriff's Office, the alleged suspected fentanyl weighed about 600 grams, making it one of the largest fentanyl cases handled by the District Attorney's Office.

If convicted on all charges, Loyd faces up to 30 years in prison.