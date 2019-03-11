Could Buffalo get a Frank Gore twofer?

Could Western New York get two Frank Gores?

Frank Gore Sr., the NFL running back is reportedly signing a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills when the free agent signing period begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Frank Gore Jr., a three-star running back at Killian High in Miami, received a scholarship offer from the University at Buffalo in February. He also has offers from Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Southern Miss and Chattanooga and also has regularly attended Miami practice at his father's alma mater.

UB remains interested. Gore is a member of the Class of 2020, so his father's contract would be over before he even got on campus.

With Gore Sr. playing in Miami last season, he was finally able to see his son play.

"When I was in San Francisco or when I was in Indianapolis, you hear coaches saying your son is good," Gore Sr. told the Miami Herald in May. "Sometimes you think they’re just saying that because of you. Then I got a chance to really see him, and he has a chance to do some great things this year."

And the young Gore has understood the burden of his name while his football ability has developed. Gore Jr. is listed at 5-foot-8-inches and 170 pounds.

"Everybody’s out for me," Gore Jr. said. "It’s fun though. I work hard. It’s fun when the target’s on my back."