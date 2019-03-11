BORILLA, Michael J.

BORILLA - Michael J. Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 8, 2019, beloved husband of Karen S. (nee Anderson) Borilla; loving father of Michael and Rocco (Lynne) Borilla; cherished grandfather of Preston, Rocco, Ellyona and Sophia. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Michael was a U.S. Army veteran. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com