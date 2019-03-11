[BN] Blitz newsletter: The top tight ends available to the Bills

The Bills in 2018 used two tight ends on just 11 percent of their offensive snaps. Sharp Football has the average at about 16 percent. Buffalo's starter, Charles Clay, ranked 42nd among NFL tight ends with 21 catches. He won't be back in 2019.

As it stands right now, the Bills have one tight end on their roster, Jason Croom, who debuted in the NFL this year at age 24 and played in 15 games. Croom piled up 22 catches on 35 targets and ranked 60th in Pro Football Focus' tight end player grades.

Bills GM Brandon Beane said he wants to give offensive coordinator Brian Daboll more opportunities to run "12" personnel (two ends and one back). To do that, Beane's going to need to add to the roster in free agency and the draft.

In the fourth installment of The News' free agency preview, Mark Gaughan took a look at Beane's options in free agency. Among the possibilities are Jared Cook and Jesse James.

Drew Rosenhaus explains AB to Buffalo... sort of: The drama surrounding Antonio Brown's future finally ended Saturday night with Brown heading to Oakland, where he'll be compensated more, and the Steelers getting draft picks. Appearing on NFL Network's Free Agent Frenzy on Sunday, Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus was asked directly whether Brown would have come to Buffalo. "I don’t know that there was ever an option for us quite frankly," Rosenhaus said.

Buffalo advocates rush to city's defense: Eric Wood, Shawne Merriman and others rushed to Buffalo's defense when it was being reported that Brown killed the deal because Buffalo was an undesirable location. Ross Tucker said: "It was my favorite stop of my 5 teams by far and I'll leave it at that."

