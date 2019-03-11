Bills to sign TE Tyler Kroft to three-year deal

The Buffalo Bills checked off a major need Monday, reportedly agreeing to a three-year contract with tight end Tyler Kroft.

That's according to the player's agent, Mike McCartney, via a tweet.

Excited for @Kroft86 agreeing to a 3 year deal with the @buffalobills — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 11, 2019

The deal is worth $18.75 million, according to multiple reports, and carries a maximum value of $21 million. The contract can not be made official until the start of the NFL's new league year at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Listed at 6 feet, 6 inches and 252 pounds Kroft, 26, played in just five games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals, finishing with four catches for 36 yards. He broke a bone in his foot during an Oct. 7 game against the Dolphins (a game he finished), and ultimately went on injured reserve in November.

A third-round pick of the Bengals in 2015, his best season in the NFL came in 2017, when he started all 16 games and caught 42 passes (on 62 targets) for 404 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been used more as a blocker in his career than as a receiver. Analytics website Pro Football Focus has charted Kroft taking part in 998 snaps as a blocker (either in the gun game or passing) as opposed to just 677 as a receiver in his four seasons. He's also been a contributor on special teams, taking 531 snaps there in his first two seasons.

After releasing Charles Clay earlier this offseason and not re-signing restricted free agent Logan Thomas, the Bills have had just one tight end on the roster. Kroft will soon join Jason Croom at the position in Buffalo.

At the money he's getting, Kroft will have the opportunity to earn the starting job, but it won't be handed to him. The Bills will still add to the position, through either free agency or possibly with one of their 10 draft picks.

