Bills reportedly signing RB Frank Gore

The Buffalo Bills are adding some experience to a position group that already has plenty of it.

According to a report Monday from ESPN's Adam Schefter, veteran running back Frank Gore has agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract that will become official when the new NFL league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The team has not yet confirmed the move.

Gore will turn 36 in May and is entering his 15th NFL season. He will become the oldest running back under contract when his signing becomes official. Amazingly, that will give the Bills the three oldest running backs to currently be signed for 2019, with Gore joining 30-year-olds LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory in Buffalo.

Gore and McCoy are close friends and the two worked out last offseason in Miami.

The Bills will have two of the league's top three active rushers in career yards on the roster. Gore is at No. 1 with 14,748 yards, while McCoy is No. 3 with 10,606. Adrian Peterson is No. 2 with 13,313. Gore's rushing total ranks fourth on the NFL's all-time list. He can pass Barry Sanders for third on the list with 522 more yards. Gore is a lock for a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while McCoy is getting close, as well.

Gore rushed 156 times for 722 yards last season for Miami, playing in 14 games. He missed the final two games of the year with a sprained foot, an injury sustained in a Week 15 loss to Minnesota. That snapped a streak of 126 consecutive games played, which was the longest active streak among NFL running backs, wide receivers and tight ends, according to the Miami Herald.

Gore will overtake linebacker Lorenzo Alexander as the oldest player on the Bills' roster – something Alexander noted on Twitter.

Thank you @frankgore for signing with us bro. Excited about what you bring to our team but more importantly I’m officially the 2nd oldest player on the team now! pic.twitter.com/fXseRQunAK — Lorenzo Alexander (@onemangang97) March 11, 2019

Gore grew up in South Florida, attending Coral Gables High School and the University of Miami. He wanted to finish his career with the Dolphins, according to the Herald, but the team opted to give younger players a bigger role.

That's a legitimate concern in Buffalo among Bills fans who would like to see their team get younger at the position. Social media was quick with the jokes about the current age of the team's running backs, even if Gore was effective last year.

It's possible the Bills could see Gore – who averaged 4.6 yards per carry in 2018 – as a replacement for Ivory. Releasing him would save the team $2.15 million against the 2019 salary cap. Ivory averaged just 3.3 yards per carry on 115 rushes last season, and has not averaged more than 3.8 yards per carry since the 2016 season.

[Get the latest on other free agency moves]