BETHA, Laury A.- PhD, Esq.

BETHA - Laury A.- PhD., Esq. Age 51. Departed this life on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Englewood, NJ. Beloved daughter of Reva W. Betha and the late Arthur M. Betha Sr.; sister of Arthur M. Betha Jr. Wake Saturday, March 16th, 11 AM, services 12 Noon will be held at The Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 26 Brunswick Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14208. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the address above. Condolences made at Facebook.com/arcfuneralhome. Arrangements by Alan R. Core Funeral Home.