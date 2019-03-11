Below-normal cold should yield to springlike temperatures by Wednesday

The cold is back, but not for long.

Buffalo's warmest day – 61 degrees –since a 62-degree day Nov. 6 is in the forecast on Thursday, National Weather Service forecasts show.

"The forecast features a slow warming trend," the weather service said.

Here's what the weather service says to expect this week:

Today

Chances for snow showers with less than one-half inch of snow possible and highs in the mid-30s.

Forecasters said it'll stay breezy, too, with gusts over 30 mph through this evening. That will make it feel like it's in the teens or lower 20s most of the day.

Overnight lows are forecast in the mid-20s with the possibility of a little more snow. But accumulations should be limited.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy skies, becoming sunny gradually throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Overnight lows are forecast to dip back into the low 20s Tuesday with westerly winds becoming calm.

Wednesday

Not only should Wednesday feature a calm weather day, a rarity of late, temperatures are forecast to crest above normal.

Partly sunny conditions are forecast with highs in the upper 40s. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 30s with clouds, forecasters said.

Beyond

The mercury really warms up Thursday with highs expected in the low 60s and chances for rain showers.

A storm system tracking from the Mississippi Valley into the Great Lakes will help to draw southerly air into Western New York.

"The much bigger story will be a much awaited and welcomed taste of springtime warmth," the weather service said.

Showers become increasingly likely overnight with lows in the mid-40s.

By Friday, more chances for showers are forecast to yield to partly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s, forecasters said.