Beauts agree to play Cup final in Minnesota

You might say the Buffalo Beauts management "took one for the league" on Monday.

Buffalo’s National Women’s Hockey League franchise officials agreed to play Sunday’s Isobel Cup playoff final at TRIA Arena in Saint Paul, Minn. to help clear up the turmoil caused by the postponement of last Sunday’s semifinal between the Metropolitan Riveters and the Minnesota Whitecaps in the Twin Cities.

Buffalo had gained a place in the finals with a 4-0 victory over the Boston Pride on Saturday. The site for the championship game was to hinge on the outcome of the Riveters-Whitecaps came on Sunday afternoon. However, travel problems prevented the Metro team from getting to Minnesota.

If the Riveters had won, the Cup final would have been hosted by the Beauts at Harborcenter.

Instead, the NWHL will present Isobel Cup Weekend at the TRIA with the Whitecaps and Riveters playing their semifinal at 8 p.m. on Friday. The winner would then face the Beauts in the fnal at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

In announcing the arrangement the NWHL said: "In the spirit of league partnership, the Buffalo Beauts selflessly agreed to play the Isobel Cup Final in Minnesota this coming Sunday – although they would have had home-ice advantage if the No. 4 seed Riveters defeat the No. 1 seed Whitecaps on Friday."

The NWHL decided against playing the semifinal on Saturday and said did not want to put off the final for a week because it would conflict with the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four.

“We are excited for the chance to play for the Isobel Cup this weekend, no matter where the game is played," Beauts GM and coach Cody McCormick said. “This has been our focus since day one and we will do everything we can to finish the job we started to win our last game of the season.”