BADDING, Duncan Arthur

BADDING - Duncan Arthur Died unexpectedly on March 8, 2019. Mr. Badding was the son of the late Dr. Marjory P. Dube, MD and the late Charles E. Badding, Jr. He is survived by his adoptive mother, Ann Gaylord Badding of Lockport; his brother, Malcolm A. Badding of Richmond, VA; and his maternal grandmother Patricia Spring Dube of Pinehurst, NC. He was blessed with an exceptionally large extended family that loved him dearly. Duncan was a 2004 graduate of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and attended Canisius College. As a teenager, Mr. Badding achieved the rank of "LIFE" in scouting and was a certified Red Cross Water Safety Instructor and Life Guard. He was an independent insurance adjuster. He was certified in both property and casualty at the time of his death. All who knew Duncan knew that he lived life to the fullest and loved people. He adored science, new technology and had an aptitude for all things mechanical, electrical and electronic. He loved to fly model rockets and the newest drones. He was an avid skier. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the DENGLER ROBERTS PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd. (one mile north of Maple). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Mary's R.C. Church, Swormville, Wednesday at 10 AM. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the Ten Lives Club or a charity of your choice in Mr. Badding's name. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com