Armed robber strikes Town of Tonawanda convenience store

An person armed with a handgun robbed a gas station convenience store in the Town of Tonawanda Monday morning, according to the Town of Tonawanda Police Department.

A white male suspect wearing a hoodie and a black ski mask entered the Sunoco APlus at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and South Ellicott Creek Road and displayed a black handgun during the robbery, according to Town of Tonawanda Police, who responded to the incident just after 6:30 a.m.

An undetermined amount of money was taken from the 2546 Niagara Falls Blvd. store and the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

The Town of Tonawanda Police Criminal Investigation Bureau requests that anyone with information regarding this robbery call 879-6633.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the department’s confidential tip line at 879-6606.