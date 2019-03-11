17-year-old charged in connection with Cherry Creek burglary

A 17-year-old was accused of burglarizing property Monday on Depot Street in Cherry Creek, in an incident that allegedly involved two other juveniles, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the youths fled the scene before police arrived.

However, a search of the area led deputies to find those involved.

The 17-year-old was charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, where he was arraigned on the charges, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Two other youths, ages 14 and 11, were turned over to a guardian, and their charges were pending, deputies said.