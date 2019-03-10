ZIMMERMANN - Otto Local watchmaker, age 95, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Niagara Hospice. Otto emigrated from Austria to the United States with his wife Ida (nee Schmidt) and their two young sons, Erich and Reinhart. The family was sponsored by the Lutheran Church and Harry Rettke. After arriving in the U.S., Otto and Ida had two more children, Richard and Monica. Ida passed away in 1966. Otto had been a watchmaker for over 60 years. Until recently, Otto was an active member of the Tonawanda Aquatic Center. His other interests included chess and traveling. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Elfriede Zimmermann, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.