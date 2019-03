ZIMMER, Karen Ann

ZIMMER - Karen Ann March 6, 2019. Beloved mother of Max Zimmer; dear daughter of Frank and Eileen (Gaughan) Zimmer; sister of Jeffrey F. Zimmer; sister-in-law of Sarah (Michalak) Zimmer; aunt of Jack and Drew Zimmer and Austin Loverie; niece of Kenneth (Bonnie) Zimmer and Judy Mcewen. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Joseph university Church (Main St.), on Saturday, March 16th at 11 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, donations in Karen's name may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or Hospice Buffalo.