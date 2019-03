ZIELINSKI, Chester P., Jr.

ZIELINSKI - Chester P., Jr. Of Angola, NY, March 9, 2019. Devoted husband of Joann M. (nee Kowalewski) for 52 years; brother of Gerald (Linda) Zielinski; survived by several nieces and nephews. No services will be held at this time. Memorials to St. Stanislaus RC Church, 389 Peckham St., Buffalo, NY 14206. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com