ZIELINSKI, Bernice M. (Korba)

March 7, 2019, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Alexander E. Zielinski, Jr.; loving mother of Nancy (Richard) Weber, Alexander (Michelle) and Carol Zielinski; cherished grandmother of Heather (Ryan), Nicholas, Matthew (Crystal), Ryan, Jacob (Morgan), Amanda and Kelsey; also survived by sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday from St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, at 9:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church.