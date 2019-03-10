WITHERELL, Karen Maureen (Stevenson)

85, passed away March 1, 2019, in Redding, CA. Born in Buffalo, NY, to Robert and Catherine Stevenson, she attended Bennett High School and UB. Predeceased by husband, Jim and son, Shaun; survived by children, Catherine, Dan (Nancy), Brian (Karin), Meghan and daughter-in-law Mindy; brother, Robert Shaun; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services March 23rd, St. John's Catholic Church, Dunsmuir, CA. Donations can be made in her memory to Sisters of St. Mary of Namur, 241 Lafayette Ave., Buffalo, NY 14213.