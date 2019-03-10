WILLIAMS, Marjorie A. (Snedeker)

Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Williams; devoted mother of Tammy (Frederick) Williams-Whitehead, Richard Mark Williams, Nancy (Morey) Pollack, Robert M. (late Mila) Williams, Wendy W. (Andrew) Marino, and Holly Williams; cherished grandmother of 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; loving daughter of the late Harold and Evelyn Snedeker; dear sister of Kathryn (late Ronald) Kleps and the late Dorothy "Jeanne" (late Aca) Wall. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com