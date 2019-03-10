WILLIAMS, Gerald Ward, Sr.

WILLIAMS - Gerald Ward, Sr. Age 81, of Ft. Pierce, FL and Silver Creek, died February 14, 2019 in Florida. He was born in Lackawanna on February 23, 1937. Mr. Williams served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1955-1958. He worked for the Ford Stamping Plant for 36 years, retiring in 1995. Son of the late Guilford and Margaret (O'Brien) Williams; husband of Linda (Pagano) Williams; father of Susan Williams and Gerald W. Williams, Jr.; step-father of Theresa Nickerson and Suzanne Talley; brother of Marylou Woelfel, and the late Marge Whalen and James Williams. Also surviving are two grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10:30-11 o'clock at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, Central Avenue, Silver Creek, from where a Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will follow at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Silver Creek, where Graveside Military Services will be conducted. The family suggests memorial donations may be made either to Our Lady of Victory Homes of Charity, 780 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY 14218 or to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, 165 Central Avenue, Silver Creek, NY 14136. Local arrangements are by Riles & Woolley Funeral Home, Forestville. To post condolences go to

