WILLIAMS, Darrol L.

WILLIAMS - Darrol L. Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 7, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering in Darrol's memory at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Friday from 10-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Williams was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War.