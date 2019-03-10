What Steelers and Antonio Brown got in reported trade to Raiders

The Antonio Brown saga might finally be over with the disgruntled wide receiver being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders, according to multiple reports and Brown's Instagram account.

The Bills were among the teams in pursuit of Brown, but the sides were unable to reach an agreement with Bills General Manager Brandon Beane releasing a statement Friday that said the team was moving on.

Brown's effort to escape Pittsburgh worked and he will walk away with substantially more money under the terms of a reworked trade.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown gets a three-year deal worth up to $54.125 million from Oakland, including $30.125 million guaranteed and $4 million in potential incentives. His deal with the Steelers called for $38.9 million in the final three years with zero guaranteed money.

The Raiders will receive a third- and fifth-round pick in this year's trade.

According to NFL Media, a number of teams that had inquired about Brown were willing to meet the Steelers' asking price in terms of draft picks, but the contract demands were the issue.

The Steelers also are saddled with a $21 million salary cap hit after Brown's departure.

From a reported asking price of a first-round pick turning into two mid-round picks and the salary cap ramifications, it seems like Brown got what he wanted and the Steelers have little to show for it.