WEST, Annemarie

WEST - Annemarie March 5, 2019; beloved of Justin Kopera; dearest daughter of the late Evelyn and late William West, Sr.; and predeceased by her brother William, Jr. and sisters Susan and Nancy. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a future date. Arrangements by the Pietszak Funeral Home. Online condolences www.Pietszak.com