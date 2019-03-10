Deaths Death Notices
WALLACE, John Clifton
WALLACE - John Clifton March 8, 2019, beloved husband of 66 years to Helen P. (Bogdan) Wallace; loving father of John C. (Patricia) Wallace Jr. and Patricia (Dr. Gary Nickard) Wallace; dear grandfather of John L. Wallace and Caitlyn (James) Potts; great-grandfather of Brennan Potts; brother of David D. Wallace; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com
