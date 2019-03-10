ULLRICH, George W.

ULLRICH - George W. 81, of Hingham, MA, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019, following a brief illness. George was born on September 13, 1937, in Buffalo, NY, the son of George C. Ullrich and Euphemia R. Ullrich and attended Orchard Park High School. George graduated with an engineering degree from Brown University, where he met Amy, his wife of 57 years. While at Brown, George played lacrosse and was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. George served in the Navy with various Seabee units, completing his service as a Lieutenant. He subsequently received his master's degree in civil engineering from MIT. During his long career, George served as COO of American Science and Engineering, President of Gaggenau USA, and retired as the COO of AES Corporation (Peabody), where he ran their international construction business.

George and Amy moved to Hingham in 1966 and raised their family there. He rarely missed a Hingham Town Meeting and served for many years on various local boards and committees. George was a longtime member of the Hingham Yacht Club and loved sailing and skiing, passions he passed on to his children. George enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandchildren, mornings with his walking group, tinkering in the garage, and taking pictures with his extensive camera collection. George is survived by his wife, Amy Ullrich of Hingham, MA; his children, Chris Ullrich (Margaret Ullrich) of Charlotte, NC, David Ullrich (Anja Ullrich) of Hingham, MA and Nicole Ullrich (Mark Johnson) of Newton, MA; sister Suzanne Beckerley (James Beckerley); nine grandchildren and two nieces. Friends are invited to a Service of Memorial and Thanksgiving for the Life of George at 2 pm on March 30, 2019 at the Hingham Yacht Club, 211 Downer Ave., Hingham, MA. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. The family wishes to thank South Shore Hospital and South Shore Medical Clinic for their care and compassion. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.downingchapel.com Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel.