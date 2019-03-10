UB football gets commitment from Maryland defensive end

Maryland defensive end Bryce Johnson-Maith has committed to the University at Buffalo football team, he announced on Twitter. He is the first reported commit from the Class of 2020.

Johnson-Maith, from Walter Johnson High in Bethesda, Md., has a close relationship with UB players James and Jaret Patterson, from nearby Glendale, Md.

"They have been my mentors for so long and playing at the same college with them will be so amazing," Johnson-Maith said.

Johnson-Maith only had one other Football Bowl Subdivision offer, from the University of Massachusetts, which offered March 1.

He said one of the challenges in attracting attention was that he weighs 200 pounds on a 6-5 frame.

"I’ve been up campus a couple of times, but when I recently went up to Buffalo, I just felt like I was home," he said. "I feel like I need to be there. Once I put weight on, I will be set. But I already have come a long way.

"So many colleges loved my film, but they complained about my weight and Buffalo gave me a once-in-a- lifetime opportunity. I feel like I can do some big things up there, too."

