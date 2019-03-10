TROIDL, John J.

TROIDl - John J. Of Lancaster, NY, March 8, 2019, beloved husband of the late Suzanne (nee Lapczenski); loving father of David (Sharon), Nancy (late Jack) Weeks, Amy (Ron) Woodbeck, Alan (Karen), Richard (Shelly), Michael (Amber) and Adam (Heather); grandfather and great-grandfather of many; predeceased by a brother and two sisters. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Tuesday from 3-7 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Lancaster, Wednesday morning at 9:30 (please assemble at church). Donations may be made in John's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com