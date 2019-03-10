THOMASULA, Michael A.

THOMASULA - Michael A. Of Grand Island, NY entered into rest March 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Richards) Thomasula; devoted father of Michelle and Kevin Thomasula; cherished grandfather of Marina and Angela; loving son of the late Robert and Christine Thomas; dear brother of Joseph Thomas, Antoinette (Richard) Schruefer, Christine (Augie) Bonanducci and the late Victor Thomas; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday (March 14th) from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of St. Paul, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore on Friday (March 15th) at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Mr. Thomasula was a U.S. Army veteran. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com