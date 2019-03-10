Thieves on bicycles suspected of breaking into cars in Town of Lockport

Niagara County sheriff's deputies suspect that one or more thieves riding bicycles are responsible for a recent vehicle break-in on Keck Road in the Town of Lockport.

A Keck Road resident reported that someone broke into his pickup truck while it was parked in his driveway late the evening of March 2, stealing $1,500 in cash from the center console. The truck had been left unlocked, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The victim told deputies he found footprints in the snow outside his vehicle leading to some bicycle tracks near the roadway. Deputies said they followed the bicycle tracks to several neighboring homes and found that someone had walked around several other vehicles, apparently looking to break into them. There were no immediate reports of additional break-ins.