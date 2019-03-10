SULLIVAN, Theodore R.

SULLIVAN - Theodore R. March 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan Lorraine (Teller) for 44 years; loving father of Jeffery (Mary Ann), Kimberly (Roger) Gebhart, of Ohio, and Douglas (Karen) Sullivan, of New Jersey; beloved grandfather of Sean (Caitlin) Sullivan, Rhiannon (Josh) Hicks, Brendan (Dana) Sullivan, Joseph Colucci, Julia, Mark and Justin Sullivan; adored great-grandfather of Brooke, Riley, and Finley; brother of Richard Daniel Sullivan. No prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, donations in Ted's name may be made to the YMCA or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com