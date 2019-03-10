SMEREKA, William

SMEREKA - William Of Geneva, NY, died peacefully on March 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Mary and Basil Smereka on May 24, 1942, in Buffalo, NY. He worked as a family therapist at Family Counseling Service of the Finger Lakes in Geneva. He is survived by his wife Mary Grant; his sons Michael (Stephanie) and Paul and his grandson Alex; his sisters Judith and Patricia (Saverio); his niece Alexandra (Joseph), his nephew Matthew and his great-nephew Luca. Bill was cherished by his family and was a dear friend to many. Despite all of his social gifts and conversational talents, he was never happier than when he walked along Seneca Lake. A celebration of Bill's life will take place on Saturday, March 16, at 10:00 am at Ss Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.