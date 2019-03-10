SILVERMAN, Gerald W., DDS "Jerry"

March 5, 2019; beloved husband for 26 years to Rochelle "Shelly" Silverman and the late Marilyn Silverman; father of Lori Fuzi and the late Mark and Richard Silverman; step-father of Steven (Betty) Ackerman, Glenn Ackerman, Debra (Michael) Magil and Brian (Catherine Tan) Ackerman; son of the late Max and Lottie Silverman; brother of David Silverman; also survived by two grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, 2 PM at Holy Order of the Living Cemetery, Pine Ridge Road, Cheektowaga. The family will receive friends Tuesday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Jerry and Shelly's home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.mesnekoff.com