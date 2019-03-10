SIEGWARTH, Heinz A.

SIEGWARTH - Heinz A. Of Youngstown, NY, March 1, 2019, age 90. Husband of Rosamond "Rose" (Dossert) Siegwarth; father of Barbara (Carl) LaPlante, Rita (Andrew) Warrick, Matthew (Meghan) Presutti, and Rebecca (Gerry) Goris; also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., North Fourth and Ridge Sts., Lewiston, on Tuesday, March 12, from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, March 13, at 9:30 AM from St. Bernard's RC Church, Second and Hinman Sts., Youngstown. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice or H.A.R.T. of Lewiston at www.hartinterfaith.org/donate Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com for online registry.