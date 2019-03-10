SEES, Ricky J.

SEES - Ricky J. Of Black Rock, March 8, 2019, after a strong long battle with Leukemia; beloved husband of Stephanie (nee Marchese); loving father of James and Makenzie; dear son of the late Gordon (Barbara) Stein; son-in-law of James and Linda Marchese; brother-in-law of Christy (Joe) Marchese; Tom (Patti) Ellis; loving godfather and uncle of Gabrielle; dear uncle of Lauren and T.J; survived by best friend Rich Saddleson, loving family and friends, especially those from the Unknown Club. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Monday 4-8 PM, where funeral services will be held at 7:30 PM. Memorials may be made to Leukemia Society in Ricky's honor.