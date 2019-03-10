SCHUNK, Millard S. "Shorty"

March 5, 2019, age 94. Beloved husband of the late Norine C. (nee Corson) Schunk; loving father of Linda (Joseph) Rice, Linda (William) Smith, Susan Kindred, Gail Fallon, Darlene (Anthony) Salvo and the late Roy LoPresto, Edward Schunk and Barbara Schunk; cherished grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com