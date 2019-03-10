SCHRAGEL, Walter E. "Wally"

SCHRAGEL - Walter E. "Wally"

Age 65, of Guston, KY, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY.

Wally was born August 21, 1953 in Buffalo, NY, to the late Fred and Florence Dudziak Schragel. His sister, Sandy Kumro and brother, Allen Schragel preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorienne Costantino Schragel of Guston, KY; son, Robert Pierotti; sisters, Arlene Nappo of Buffalo, NY and Alice Schragel Ball of Missouri City, TX; brothers, Bob Schragel of Texas, Fred Schragel of Amherst, NY, Arthur Schragel of Tonawanda, NY and Mike Schragel of Cheektowaga, NY. Cremation has been chosen by the family. Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home of Brandenburg, KY, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Share condolences at www.bjsfunerals.com