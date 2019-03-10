SCHOPF, Nancy M.

SCHOPF - Nancy M. Of Sodus, NY, age 87, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 5, 2019. She was predeceased by her first husband, John R. Bernhard and her second husband, Homer G. Schopf. Nancy is survived by her children, Greg Bernhard of Sodus, Joan (Phillip Forte) Bernhard of Falmouth, MA and Anne (Jack Kearney) Schopf of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Peter (Erin) Bernhard of Sodus, John (Meredith) Bernhard of Sodus, Sarah (Andrew Greeley) Bernhard of Henrietta and Lulu Schopf of Seattle, WA; great-grandchild, Finley Bernhard of Sodus; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends and family are invited to attend a "Celebration of Life" to be held late in May at Sonnenberg Gardens in Canandaigua, NY. Date and time to be published when confirmed at www.hsnorton.com. Donations may be made to the 7th District Federated Garden Clubs of NYS, Judges Council. Checks should be made out to 7th District FGCNYS and mailed to Roberta DuBeshter, Treasurer, 7th District Judges Council, 43 Knollwood Drive, Rochester, NY 14618-3512.