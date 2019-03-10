SCHMIDLE, David J.

Suddenly, February 26, 2019, in Daytona Beach, FL, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Wolff); devoted father of Kevin (Terese) Schmidle, Jill Schmidle, and Joyce (Brian) Gavigan; cherished grandfather of Sara and Ryan Schmidle, Carter, Olivia, and Leo Gavigan; son of late Joseph and Dorothy (nee Duffy) Schmidle; brother of late Paul Schmidle; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Heaven Church on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 9 AM. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Shrine of St. Jude (www.shrineofstjude.org), Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org), or Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy (www.chautauquawatershed.org) David enjoyed boating, fishing, motor sports, gardening, Chautauqua Lake, and was an avid Bills, Sabres, and Yankees fan. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com