SCAGLIONE, Jean (Punturo)

Scaglione - Jean

(nee Punturo)

March 7, 2019 of Lake View, NY. Beloved wife of the late Larry Scaglione; devoted mother of Larry (Lisa), Charlie, Pat Tasker, and Bill (Gail) Scaglione; dear sister of Flo (Frank) Scibetta and the late Al Punturo; also survived by eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, many nieces, and nephews. Friends received on Sunday from 2 - 6 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., (corner Camp Rd. & Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 AM at Most Precious Blood Church in Angola, NY. Please assemble at church. Please leave online condolences at:

