Sabres recall Alexander Nylander from Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres recalled Alexander Nylander from the Rochester Americans on Sunday, with captain Jack Eichel facing an NHL disciplinary hearing.

Nylander, the eighth overall pick in 2016, is riding a four-game goal streak and has seven points in the last six games with the Amerks. He has already set career highs in goals (12) and points (31) in 49 games. He has tied his career high with 19 assists.

The Rochester Americans host Binghamton on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. and the Sabres are not practicing, but the recall happened Sunday morning to avoid the potential for injury.

Nylander has played in seven games with the Sabres – four in 2016-17 and three last season. He has a goal and an assist.